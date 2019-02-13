Wind advisory: Gusts up to 50 mph will keep temps in the 20s

Posted 4:39 am, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 05:26AM, February 13, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A WIND ADVISORY is in effect and continues until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Wind gusts of  45-50 MPH are likely with isolated higher gusts possible.  Scattered power outages are possible with trees/branches coming down. Additionally, wind chills will bottom out near the upper single digits at times throughout this time frame.

Cold air will rush in with a vengeance behind the strong cold front. Snow showers will be on and off Wednesday.  Accumulations will be in the cosmetic coating to 2″ category by Wednesday afternoon.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

