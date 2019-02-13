‘We’ve had this end in mind’: ‘This Is Us’ could end after Season Six

The hit show “This Is Us” could end after season six, People reports.

People reports that in an interview with Deadline, the show’s showrunners, Isaac Aptaker and Dan Fogelman, said the show’s finale is planned for “about three seasons in the future.”

The NBC drama is currently in its third season. It stars Sterling Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Mandy More and Milo Ventimiglia.

“From day one, Dan came in with his master plan for the big picture stuff of the show and said, ‘I think this is where we end up. I think this is what I know. Let’s figure out the rest together.’ So all of the writers and the actors really know everything,” Aptaker told Deadline. “We’re all pretty good at keeping secrets by now, it’s been three years, but it’s a total open book for everyone who works on the show, so there are no secrets from each other.”

He added that when the show is over, he hopes viewers “think it’s a really satisfying end place, that makes sense, and it feels like they’ve watched something that is a complete piece of work because that’s really how we’re trying to plan it.”

Aptaker added: “We’ve had this end in mind for a long time, so we’re able to plan for it, and try to make it feel like it’s a whole, as opposed to a series that’s going to go endlessly.”

