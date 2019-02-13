VIDEO: Violent fight breaks out at Akron school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- A violent fight was captured on video inside of a local school and it's the second time in three days for this particular school district.

Video shows the fight at East Community Learning Center in Akron involved both male and female students wailing on one another.

Authorities said the altercation started with two girls exchanging words on Facebook and then erupted into a brawl Wednesday morning around 10:35.

School resource officers tried to break up the fight and then called for back up. Twelve additional Akron Police Officers responded, along with additional school security personal. Together they got the situation under control and took six students into custody.

Six students were arrested; five are adults and one is a juvenile. They’re all charged with disorderly conduct and four of the six are also charged with rioting.

Students said the fight is the latest in a series of altercations at the school this week.

Monday a 12-year-old was injured in a separate violent fight that occurred inside of a classroom at Innes Community Learning Center

“Seems like things have gotten way out of control,” Makayla Panar, who’s a senior.

The school district is investigating and so are police.

Superintendent David W. James released the following statement:

“We have an expectation that our students come to school to learn. Sometimes those expectations aren’t met. That’s why we employ Akron police officers to protect students and staff. We commend our school resource officers for acting quickly nd with care to quell the situation. We take seriously our work and commitment to our students and staff and will not tolerate violence in place of hopefulness.”

But many parents said they are still very concerned.

Hatia Brooks said her son with autism was knocked to the ground during the chaos and has been bullied at the building for awhile.

“It’s scary, it’s a scary thought, because you think what if my kid doesn’t make it home from school,” said Brooks.

Hatia has already taken her daughter out of East and other parents are considering doing the same.

“I was thinking about not sending her to school, but she has to have an education,” said Angela Hamrick, whose daughter is a senior.

Extra police patrol cars went to East CLC after school hours Wednesday and there will be extra security at the building Thursday.