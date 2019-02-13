Troopers seize $37,000 in marijuana in Summit County traffic stop

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – A traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike led Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers to a drug trafficking bust.

According to a press release, troopers stopped a driver in a rental car for following too close in the afternoon of February 7.

Patrolmen were suspicious and a drug K9 alerted troopers about the vehicle, according to a press release.

Troopers say a probable cause search revealed 14 pounds of marijuana and marijuana edibles, 10 grams of hash and 16 grams of hash oil for a street value of $37,000.

Christopher Michael Cortazzo, 38, was arrested.

The Denver resident was charged with possession and trafficking.

He faces up to 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Google Map for coordinates 41.091899 by -81.559643.

