The second Fuel Your School winner is Westwood Middle School in Elyria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio -- Teachers can't expect success without the children's tools to be there.

And Patricia Hamker said that at the school where her son teaches, Westwood Middle School in Elyria, those tools routinely and "miraculously" appear in school lockers and classrooms.

“I am a parent of one of the teachers at Westwood Middle School, part of the Elyria City Schools," she said. "It is quite normal for teachers to supply items for the classes and decorations for the rooms. Teachers can’t expect success without the children’s tools to be there…pencils, paper, book bags ‘miraculously’ appear in school lockers for those who are in need. When it’s known that a child needs a coat, miraculously a coat will be hanging in that locker the next day.”

Hamker's words were submitted as one of hundreds of 'Fuel Your School' entries, each one a heartwarming story demonstrating how much the community, teachers and school leaders care for their students. Hamker's entry was chosen as the latest winner. Her son is teacher Scott Hamker, known as 'Mr. Westwood.'

Fox 8 anchors and reporters surprised Hamker and his school on live TV Wednesday with the news and a $5,000 check that will help ensure the students at Westwood Middle School have the tools and supplies they need to achieve success.

It's the second Fuel Your School, which awards a deserving school with $5,000 to help students by helping out their teachers.

The Fuel Your School program launched in September 2018. We asked for entries explaining why a specific school or teachers should get the money. Liberty Ford partnered with Fox 8 in this new program.

The very first winner was Glenville High School. For more on that school and entry, click here.

For much more, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video