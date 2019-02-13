Target recalls toddler boots due to choking hazard
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Target is recalling toddler boots because of a choking hazard.
The company sold about 33,000 Cat & Jack Unicorn “Chiara” Boots.
The recalled boots have a unicorn horn that can come off.
Target sold them in October and November of last year in toddler sizes 5 through 13 and big girl size 1.
If you still have them, you can take it back to the store for a refund.
For more information, you can contact Target’s customer service line at 800-440-0680.
