Target recalls toddler boots due to choking hazard

February 13, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Target is recalling toddler boots because of a choking hazard.

The company sold about 33,000 Cat & Jack Unicorn “Chiara” Boots.

The recalled boots have a unicorn horn that can come off.

Target sold them in October and November of last year in toddler sizes 5 through 13 and big girl size 1.

If you still have them, you can take it back to the store for a refund.

For more information, you can contact Target’s customer service line at 800-440-0680.

