Suspected bank robber trips in front of officers during failed getaway

Posted 5:54 am, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55AM, February 13, 2019


BANGOR, Maine – A man charged with robbing a bank was arrested just minutes after the robbery attempt.

WABI reports 37-year-old Jason Mackenrodt pulled out a BB gun in a bank Tuesday and ran away with cash.

Mike Levo, Assistant General Manager at Advance Auto Parts, was on break and saw it happen.

“He was being chased by something, I didn’t know what though at that point, and then he fell and I started yelling… I think he tripped on himself, he just tripped,” said Levo.

Mackenrodt dropped his money and his gun.

Police had him cuffed minutes later.

Mackenrodt is being held on $25,000 bail.

