Spotty showers Thursday evening followed by snow

CLEVELAND -- It was a cold, blustery day.

And it’s staying cold overnight. Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Temperatures:

Our next chance of precipitation will be a spotty shower during your Valentine’s Day dinner plans. Then, the rain will switch over to snow by Friday morning and depart by noontime Friday.

The long-range outlook will be very challenging. Periods of colder air will be followed by more moisture saturated systems out of the southwest. All of this means frequent storm systems with above normal rainfall, wet snows on the tail end of these storm systems.

Here's your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

