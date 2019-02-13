School bus violators caught on camera in Mentor-on-the-Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio - Police with Mentor-on-the-Lake are monitoring school bus violators with reports from the Mentor School Transportation Department.

One violation was caught on camera right in front of the fire department.

You can see a driver coming from the opposite direction cruise by the bus as students are exiting.

Mentor school buses are now equipped with cameras to help catch violators.

When a school bus is stopped with red lights flashing, it is the law to stop, no matter which direction you're headed.