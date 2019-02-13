‘Precious gift from God’: Mother leaning on faith as she remembers 20-year-old daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio --The mother of Skylar Williams was struggling on Wednesday to come to terms with the greatest loss any parent could have.

Speaking with FOX 8 News on Wednesday with the request of no cameras, Ernestine Williams said after learning that her daughter was abducted from the Mansfield Satellite Campus of Ohio State University her family prayed for her safe return.

When learning she may have been the victim of a shooting in Kentucky they also prayed that it would not be true.

It was not until 2 a.m. on Wednesday, hours after the worst was confirmed, that Williams said she worked up the courage to call Kentucky State Police for the first time.

On Wednesday, she was leaning on her deep faith to support her understanding what she had to accept.

Williams called her daughter her precious gift from God and through tears said she was thankful for the 20 years she was able to spend with her.

She shared that she understands because of her faith that there is a purpose for everything and believes her daughter is at peace with God, but tearfully said she already misses Skylar and always will.

Williams described her daughter as a person who was patient and caring, but also had ambitions and goals.

Skylar was a 2016 graduate of Madison High School where she was in the school's cosmetology program.

At Ohio State, she was studying to become a physical therapist.

Williams shared that because of her daughter's quiet nature she never disclosed details of her stormy relationship with Ty'Rell Pounds until this past October.

Her mother tells FOX 8 News that is when Skylar told them that she had been raped and a report, obtained by FOX 8's I-Team, was filed.

Pounds was a recent graduate of the criminal justice program at North Central State College, which shares its campus with Ohio State University.

In a post to social media in which Pounds apologizes to their son for growing up without his parents, Pounds said it was his dream to become a state trooper.

Williams says the family was visited by law enforcement and a prosecutor who told them that a rape charge had been officially filed with the Richland County Prosecutor's Office on Monday, the same day he abducted Skylar at gunpoint.

Ernestine Williams believes the charge would have prevented Pounds from ever working as a law enforcement officer and may have been the trigger, along with a custody dispute, that motivated Monday's abduction.

Williams says after Skylar and Ty'Rell split, her daughter was trying to move her life in a positive direction.

As she grieves her daughter's death she knows she will now need to make funeral arrangements.

A vigil and balloon launch is planned in Louisiana where they also have family.

Read more, here.