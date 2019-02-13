× Police: DNA evidence links man to 1997 Medina County rape case, four homicides

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged with rape in Medina County more than two decades after it was originally reported.

Samuel Legg III’s DNA was found to match that of a 1997 rape kit.

The case was rejected at the time, but he was indicted last month after it was re-opened due to an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said while his office and BCI were investigating an unsolved murder in another Ohio county, familial DNA led them to Legg.

Legg was brought to Ohio from Arizona to face two counts of rape.

He will be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Officials said the DNA match is also linked to four homicides, but indictments have not yet been made as those investigations continue.