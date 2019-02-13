Ohio officers walk 5-year-old son of fallen deputy to school just days after his father’s funeral

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Nearly twenty officers walked the five-year-old son of a fallen Clermont County deputy to school Wednesday to show their support for the family.

Bill Brewer, a 20-year Clermont County veteran sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed while responding to a suspected suicide attempt by a man barricaded inside an apartment about 20 miles east of Cincinnati on February 2.

Prosecutors said the suspect, identified as Wade Edward Winn, 23, faked killing himself during the 12-hour standoff at the apartment, then shot through a wall at deputies, killing Brewer. Another officer was wounded in the leg before Winn was taken into custody.

Deputy Brewer’s funeral was Friday. He leaves behind a wife and five-year-old son, Braxton.

Wednesday, according to Ohio Going Blue, nearly twenty officers escorted Braxton on his walk into school.

They said on social media, “In this family, nobody fights alone!”

Winn was indicted this week on two counts of aggravated murder and 12 counts of attempted aggravated murder. He pleaded not guilty and could face the death penalty if convicted. Common Pleas Judge Anthony Brock ordered Winn held without bond and scheduled a Feb. 28 pretrial conference.