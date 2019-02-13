Mom requests Valentine’s Day cards from every state for son who is hospitalized



ROCHESTER, New Hampshire – A boy from New Hampshire hopes to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a card from every state.

11-year-old Mikey Jafner, Jr. has had multiple brain surgeries and was diagnosed with autism last year.

His family says he’s in the hospital now because of some recent behavioral issues.

Mikey’s mom says he got upset when he realized he wouldn’t be in school to exchange Valentine’s Day cards with his friends.

That’s why his mom created the Facebook group “Valentine’s Day Cards for Mikey.”

She updates Mikey’s progress on the page.

If you want to send a card to Mikey, here’s the address:

Mikey Hafner, Jr.

PO Box 826

Rochester, NH 03866