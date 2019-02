Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEVELAND- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their family.

Keiondre Avriett, 17, was last seen in Cleveland on January 29.

He left home to go to Rhodes High School but didn't return. Keiondre is 5' 9" and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you know anything that could help bring Keiondre home, call detective Grabski at 216-623-2704.

***More missing cases here***