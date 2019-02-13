Michelle Obama’s text exchange with mom is so relatable



PHOENIX, Arizona – She might have been First Lady of the United States for 8 years and have a best selling book, but to her mother, Michelle Obama just isn’t a “real star.”

The former First Lady made an appearance at the Grammy’s Sunday night.

Tuesday, she shared a text exchange with her mother about it on Instagram.

In the texts, her mother asks if she met “any of the real stars.”

Then the two debate whether Michelle told her mother about the event.

“I told you I was going to be on it,” Michelle Obama wrote.

“No you did not,” her mother responded. “I would have remembered that…”

“I thought I told you,” Michelle answered.

“And I am a real star by the way.”

“Yeah,” her mom responded.