Maple Heights man accused in Cleveland terror plot indicted on charges of threats to the President and his family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio - A man in federal custody on terror charges has been indicted on multiple counts for making threats to President Donald Trump and his family.

Demetrius Nathaniel Pitts, aka Abdur Raheem Rafeeq, aka Salah ad-Deen Osama Waleed, is 49-years-old.

The Department of Justice says Pitts had plans to kidnap the President and kill his children.

FOX 8 has previously reported on the thwarted terror plot to fill a van with explosives in downtown Cleveland on the 4th of July and set it off during the holiday parade.

The new indictment lays out details on Pitts' plan against the President.

According to the indictment, in a conversation with an undercover FBI agent during the planning of the terror plot, Pitt made specific threats to the First Family.

"Kill his daughter, son-in-law. Kill ‘em all. He (the President) come out ‘cause you start killing his kids, chop their heads off…you send his kids back,” according to the indictment.

Pitts had previously been indicted of one count of providing material support to al Qaeda. A superseding indictment adds charges for threats to the President, threats against the family of the President and false statements to law enforcement.

41.415331 -81.565956