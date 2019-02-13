× Man allegedly put candy bar in South Euclid woman’s gas tank after fight over childcare

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Police were called to investigate after a man allegedly put a candy bar inside a woman’s gas tank.

South Euclid Police Department said on Facebook they were called to assist the woman on February 1.

The woman reportedly told officials she and her child’s father, a 24-year-old Cleveland man, were arguing about childcare over text messages.

The man allegedly instructed her, via text, to look outside because he was putting a candy bar in her gas tank.

The woman said when she looked out she could see the man standing by the side of her car, near the gas cap, before leaving the scene, according to police.

The woman then called authorities.

When South Euclid police arrived on scene and opened the fuel cap the discovered a milk chocolate candy bar, possibly a Twix bar, inside the fuel tank.

The woman has chosen not to press charges.