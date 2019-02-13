Luke Bryan, wife adopt 18-year-old rescue dog expected to be ‘a forever hospice foster’

NASHVILLE — Country music star Luke Bryan and his wife rescued an 18-year-old dog Saturday who was given up and expected to be a hospice foster.

Proverbs 12:10, a Nashville-based animal rescue, shared the exciting news on Facebook.

The senior dog, Poochie, was surrendered to the pound by his former family due to allergies. The animal rescue said they expected him to be a “forever hospice foster.”

Well, after reading about Poochie on social media, Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, reportedly applied to adopt him.

Saturday, the Bryans officially became Poochie’s new parents.

Proverbs 12:10 said Poochie is loving life on the Bryan farm and “soaking up all their love.”

Luke tweeted Tuesday that he is “loving [his] new buddy.”

The animal rescue shared photos of Poochie. In one photo he is pictured with Caroline and his previous foster mom, Lacy Marie. Take a look at the photos in the post below:

