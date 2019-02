Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Love is in the air at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The zoo shared adorable video on Wednesday of their animals ahead of Valentine's Day.

You can visit the Asian Highlands on Thursday at 10 a.m. to watch the snow leopard sweethearts get a special frozen treat!

Also, the zoo said it has a special deal: buy one adult zoo ticket, get one free for couples looking to come out to the zoo for Valentine's Day. The offer runs through early March. Get more details, here. Read more stories on the zoo, here.