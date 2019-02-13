Local woman who abandoned her disabled pup at Wadsworth Walmart sentenced to 1 day in jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WADSWORTH, Ohio - A local woman who left her blind and deaf dog in a Wadsworth Walmart parking lot was sentenced Tuesday.

Wadsworth police found the pug named Agnes left behind in a box near the clothing donation bin back in November.

Rita Swartz claimed she reached out to local shelters for help but was turned down.

Agnes, who is 15 years old and blind and deaf, had a double ear infection and one of her eyes was in jeopardy of rupturing; her mouth was also infected with rotting teeth when she was rescued.

Agnes was adopted and has been renamed "Fawn."

Swartz pleaded guilty to abandoning animals.

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals had asked the judge to give her the maximum sentence to set an example.

The judge sentenced her to 90 days in jail with 89 of those days suspended, plus five years of probation during which Swartz is not allowed to own another dog. Court fees were waived and there was no fine.