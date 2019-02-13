‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Kourtnee Jefferson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Kourtnee Jefferson's message:

"Dr. King was the man who had a dream, the man that said anyone can chase their dream -- so why not chase it?

I've wanted to chase my dream longer than I can remember.

I'm 15 -- still don't know a thing -- but I can try.

I want to make my way.

I want to touch the sky.

Dr. King touched the sky and made a difference -- he made an impact.

The same way I believe I can.

Just like him, I have a dream that I'll make a difference.

That I'll change the world.

That I'll better myself to be the girl who can do anything she wants.

I want the world to know my name."

