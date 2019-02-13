‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Kourtnee Jefferson

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.
Here is Kourtnee Jefferson's message:
"Dr. King was the man who had a dream, the man that said anyone can chase their dream -- so why not chase it?
I've wanted to chase my dream longer than I can remember.
I'm 15 -- still don't know a thing -- but I can try.
I want to make my way.
I want to touch the sky.
Dr. King touched the sky and made a difference -- he made an impact.
The same way I believe I can.
Just like him, I have a dream that I'll make a difference.
That I'll change the world.
That I'll better myself to be the girl who can do anything she wants.
I want the world to know my name."
