Guns, heroin and meth found in search of Canton home

CANTON, Ohio – Canton police say a traffic stop led to a major drug seizure.

Canton police worked with Stark County Metro Narcotics Unit.

According to a press release, officers stopped Jack Mitchell in the 1000 block of Market Ave. N. on February 12th.

According to officers, they found cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in his car.

That opened a search warrant on Mitchell’s home.

The narcotics unit found heroin, methamphethamine, cocaine, marijuana and firearms, according to a press release.

Mitchell faces several drug charges.

In total law enforcement found 169.9 grams of cocaine, 454.3 grams of methamphetamine, 176.2 grams of heroin, 1,209 grams of marijuana and 5 firearms.