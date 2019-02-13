FL State Attorney: No civilians shot by officers during Pulse nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Law enforcement officers fired dozens of shots in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Florida, but none of them struck any civilians, State Attorney Aramis Ayala said Wednesday.

Ayala's office released the results of a six-month review of the June 2016 massacre in Orlando.

Gunman Omar Mateen killed 49 people and injured 53 more before he was fatally shot by police. It was one of the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

It is standard procedure for the state attorney's office to review officer-involved shootings.

"As our city grieves the senseless tragedy of the Pulse nightclub shooting, I hope sharing the results of this investigation helps the survivors and loved ones find some closure," Ayala said in a statement.

"With every investigation, my goal is to seek the truth and maintain transparent and open communication with the communities I serve with all of those impacted."

Fourteen law enforcement officers fired more than 180 rounds in five engagements with the shooter, Ayala said. Eleven of those officers were from the Orlando Police Department and three were from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The officers received clearance letters from Ayala, her office said.

