Five years later: Community holds vigil remembering two little girls killed in deadly fire

CLEVELAND — Community members are gathering together to remember two little girls who were killed in a deadly fire five years ago.

Two sisters, 2-year-old Peaches Christburg and 7-year-old Glacia Ramsey, were killed December 12, 2013 when their upstairs Kipling Avenue apartment went up in flames.

Police said the children were in the care of their 55-year-old babysitter when an unknown man in a hooded sweatshirt forced himself into the apartment. The sitter told police she was forced inside a bathroom, where she remained until she smelled smoke, fled the building, and called police.

Investigators believe the blaze was deliberately set.

Now, five years after the tragic fire, the community is holding a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Peaches and Glacia, beginning at 7:30 p.m., on Kipling Avenue in the lot where their house once stood.

