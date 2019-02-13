FBI asks for help naming victims after Lorain serial killer draws their portraits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio - A confessed serial killer from Lorain has drawn 16 haunting portraits from memory of women the FBI believes he murdered.

Now the FBI has released the pictures in hopes some of the victims can be identified.

78-year-old Samuel Little says he killed 94 women from 1970 to 2005.

Police have confirmed more than 36 cases so far, a tally that puts Little among the deadliest serial killers, according to the FBI.

He strangled all his victims and dumped their bodies, often in wooded areas. Without a gunshot or knife wound, many of the deaths were blamed on overdoses or accidents and murder investigations were never opened. The victims were often involved in prostitution or addicted to drugs. Their bodies sometimes went unidentified.

According to the FBI, Little remembers his victims and the killings in great detail. He remembers where he was, and what car he was driving. Through the portraits you can see he remembers his victims vividly. He is less reliable, however, when it comes to remembering dates.

Little pleaded guilty to a Texas woman's death in January and has been convicted in the deaths of three women from California.

The FBI says Little is in poor health and will likely stay in prison in Texas until his death.

The agency is releasing these photos now to identify his victims and provide closure and justice in unsolved cases.

If you have any information that can help, call 800-634-4097.