David’s Zucchini Spiralized with Spicy Asian Sauce

Zucchini Spiralized with Spicy Asian Sauce

2 or 3 firm zucchini (about 1 per person) or pre-cut

2 or 3 cloves of garlic

¼ C. soy sauce

2 tbs sriracha sauce

1 tsp honey

2 green onions chopped (also use most of green stalks)

2 tbs toasted sesame oil

2 tbs toasted sesame seeds

Salt & pepper

Combine soy sauce, sriracha and honey in a small bowl. Mix and set aside. Spiralize zucchini using directions from device. You can also use pre-spiralized zucchini from grocery store. Add sesame oil and garlic to a large hot frypan. Cook garlic about a minute. Add zucchini to pan and heat while gently tossing for about 2 minutes. Place zucchini on plates or in a bowl and top with sauce and chopped onions.

Enjoy!