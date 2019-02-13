David’s Zucchini Spiralized with Spicy Asian Sauce

Posted 10:04 am, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:31PM, February 13, 2019

Zucchini Spiralized with Spicy Asian Sauce

2 or 3 firm zucchini (about 1 per person) or pre-cut
2 or 3 cloves of garlic
¼ C. soy sauce
2 tbs sriracha sauce
1 tsp honey
2 green onions chopped (also use most of green stalks)
2 tbs toasted sesame oil
2 tbs toasted sesame seeds
Salt & pepper

Combine soy sauce, sriracha and honey in a small bowl. Mix and set aside.  Spiralize zucchini using directions from device. You can also use pre-spiralized zucchini from grocery store.  Add sesame oil and garlic to a large hot frypan. Cook garlic about a minute.  Add zucchini to pan and heat while gently tossing for about 2 minutes. Place zucchini on plates or in a bowl and top with sauce and chopped onions.

Enjoy!

