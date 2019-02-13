Cleveland ‘Wall of Love’ has students giving back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- It’s an important lesson of giving back and spreading love; not only inside a place of learning but outside the classroom as well.

Students at the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Campus International on Payne Avenue have been collecting warm clothing and other items for the Wall of Love campaign.

It’s founder, Holly Jackson, partnered with the district just three months after the first wall of love was erected…a mission she began for the city’s homeless after enduring her own hard times.

Jackson says, "Everyone is you know, often just a paycheck away from being in the same situation. So, I don't want people to feel a stigma or have a problem with needing help."

Since November, Holly has been supplying nearly 30 walls of love with winter coats, hats, socks, and other items, and she says the walls are restocked weekly as the care packages are in high demand.

Holly also has a message for those who’d like to donate.

"Please do not just go hang things out there that are not covered because if they're wet or dirty, it's not helpful to people who actually need them."

The items on this wall of love, donated by students in grades K-8, aligning perfectly with the school’s international baccalaureate model.

Teacher Kate Grzelak says, "You want to show action towards others and making your community a better place."

An important lesson leading to students taking action.

Eighth-grader Daivieon Brown said, "It doesn't matter how little or small it is, just trying to make some type of impact."