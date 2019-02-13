Cleveland firefighter faces judge after three arrests in 2 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland firefighter William Graham was arraigned on disorderly conduct charges Wednesday.

Graham was arrested twice Tuesday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and once on Monday.

Graham was removed from a plane at the airport on charges of disorderly conduct Tuesday morning.

Later that afternoon, Cleveland police took Graham into custody at the airport for disorderly conduct.

Graham was also removed from the airport Monday.

Graham is a 30-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire.

He's been placed on restricted duty.

In court Wednesday, he entered two no contest pleas. The judge fined him $50 on each count.

He received credit for two days served in jail and is expected to be released from jail Wednesday.