Biscuit bait? Fisherman snags massive 20-pound goldfish in Kentucky pond

DANVILLE, Kentucky — A fisherman in Kentucky never expected a catch quite like the one he snagged in a pond earlier this week.

Hunter Anderson said he was fishing with his girlfriend at the time, and they were actually on their way home when they stopped at a pond for one more try.

WTOL reports Anderson was out of real bait and actually used a piece of a biscuit.

“I cast out there and the fight was on,” he said. “It was one of the hardest fighting fish I’ve ever fought. It never ever wanted to give up. I’m lucky I got it in. But I did and I was screaming and jumping up and down as I had never seen anything like it.”

Jordan’s sister, Cassie, posted a photo of him with the giant golden fish.

She wrote: “This is my brother!! Who is holding what could possibly be…. that pet goldfish we flushed when I was 9!!!”

The post quickly went viral.

Hunter Anderson said he made sure the fish got back into the water safely and that it “swam off just fine.”

Read more here.