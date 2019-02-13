Biscuit bait? Fisherman snags massive 20-pound goldfish in Kentucky pond

DANVILLE, Kentucky — A fisherman in Kentucky never expected a catch quite like the one he snagged in a pond earlier this week.
Hunter Anderson said he was fishing with his girlfriend at the time, and they were actually on their way home when they stopped at a pond for one more try.
WTOL reports Anderson was out of real bait and actually used a piece of a biscuit.
“I cast out there and the fight was on,” he said. “It was one of the hardest fighting fish I’ve ever fought. It never ever wanted to give up. I’m lucky I got it in. But I did and I was screaming and jumping up and down as I had never seen anything like it.”
Jordan’s sister, Cassie, posted a photo of him with the giant golden fish.
She wrote: “This is my brother!! Who is holding what could possibly be…. that pet goldfish we flushed when I was 9!!!”
The post quickly went viral.
Hunter Anderson said he made sure the fish got back into the water safely and that it “swam off just fine.”