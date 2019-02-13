Unexpected surprise: Children’s book returned to library 73 years later

SILVER SPRING, Maryland — The staff at Silver Spring Library received a surprising package in the mail recently: an overdue book from 73 years ago.

According to the library’s Facebook page, the sender explained that her parents had borrowed “The Postman” when she was a toddler back in 1946. The family then suddenly had to move on short notice and the book was packed up with the rest of their belongings.

The library said they’re happy to have the book back and joked that it’s a good thing they no longer charge late fines for children’s material.