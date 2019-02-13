Go
Search
Replay:
Fox 8 News
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
28°
Low
24°
High
28°
Akron/Canton
27°
Low
25°
High
29°
See complete forecast
Baseball Season Begins!
Posted 1:23 pm, February 13, 2019, by
emmaricefox8
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Cleveland Indians
www.Indians.com
NEW DAY CLEVELAND
WEEKDAYS 10AM
with David Moss and Natalie Herbick
Popular
Lottery winner claims jackpot wearing ‘Scream’ mask to hide identity
FOX News host: ‘I haven’t washed my hands in 10 years’
Illinois firefighter with Down syndrome quits department over bullying
Buckeye fan dies after 6-year battle against cancer he named ‘Michigan’
Latest News
Biscuit bait? Fisherman snags massive 20-pound goldfish in Kentucky pond
Bullet that killed abducted Mansfield mother during shoot-out came from suspect’s firearm
Treat Your Love!
Sweet Valentine’s Crafts!
Instagram
News
Sports
Indians: Frank Robinson, MLB’s first African-American manager, has passed away
Sports
Indians address changing dynamics at Tribe Fest
Sports
Trevor Bauer refuses to speak about social media; Leonys Martin thankful to play again
Sports
Cleveland Indians to unveil uniform updates
Sports
18,000 baseballs and a scooter: Indians equipment trucks loaded for spring training
Sports
Let’s play ball! Cleveland Indians announce Opening Day ticket sales
News
Sports
New details on ticket sales for MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland
Sports
Indians re-sign left-hander Oliver Perez to bolster bullpen
Sports
Cleveland Indians debut new uniforms without Chief Wahoo logo
Sports
Indians acquire RHP Nick Wittgren in trade with Marlins
News
Sports
Cleveland Indians acquire catcher Kevin Plawecki in trade with New York Mets
Sports
Alex Wilson agrees to minor league deal with Indians
Instagram
News
Events, activities celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2019 in northeast Ohio
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.