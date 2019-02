AKRON, Ohio – Porthos the otter has died at the Akron Zoo.

The zoo made the announcement in a Facebook post.

The zoo reports the otter went into cardiac arrest during a routine exam and passed away.

The necropsy shows Porthos had a congenital condition.

The zoo says Porthos was a guest favorite.

Porthos was born at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in 2010.

He had been at the Akron Zoo since 2013.