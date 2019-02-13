3 men arrested in Elyria for trafficking narcotics between Michigan & Ohio, city says

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police have arrested three men in connection with drug trafficking from Michigan to Ohio.

The Elyria Police Department Narcotics Unit, along with the Detective Bureau and Special Response team, executed search warrants at an apartment in the 1800 block of Middle Avenue and at the Camelot Inn Motel on Griswold Road around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the City of Elyria.

The search warrants were reportedly the result of an ongoing investigation into prescription drug and heroin/fentanyl trafficking from Detroit, Michigan to Elyria.

During their search, authorities confiscated pills that appeared to be either Oxycodone or Percoect. However, initial test results reportedly revealed that these pills were actually fentanyl disguised as Oxycodone or Percocet pills.

Officials said that this could lead to a high risk of overdose for an unsuspecting user.

Detectives on scene also found approximately $7,000 in cash between the motel room and the apartment.

According to the report, officials on scene arrested three men from Detroit: Corey Williams, 28, Edward Morgan, 25, and Damon Holden, 25.

Williams is facing felony charges of possession of drugs (Heroin), trafficking drugs (Heroin), possession of drugs (Sch. II/Oxycodone), trafficking drugs (Sch. II/Oxycodone) and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business.

Moran is facing felony charges of possession of drugs (Heroin), trafficking drugs (Heroin), possession of drugs (Sch. II/Oxycodone), trafficking drugs (Sch. II/Oxycodone) and tampering with evidence, as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Holden is facing felony charges of possession of drugs (Heroin), trafficking drugs (Heroin), possession of drugs (Sch. II/Oxycodone) and trafficking drugs (Sch. II/Oxycodone).

All three men are being held in Lorain County Jail pending the posting of bond or an appearance in court.