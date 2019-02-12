Woman abducted from OSU Mansfield; investigators say kidnapper is the father of her child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio - An intense search is underway for a woman who was abducted at gunpoint from a college campus.

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Skylar Williams, 20, was abducted at gunpoint from a parking lot at the Ohio State University campus in Mansfield.

Authorities say she was kidnapped by 24-year old Ty'Rell Pounds, the father of her child. Investigators say he forced her into a rental car he was driving.

"It was actually returned to Enterprise, where his personal vehicle was located. They got in his personal vehicle and they took off," said Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Amy Ivy.

Authorities say Pounds then stole his roommate's vehicle at gunpoint, a dark gray 2019 Dodge Caravan with Ohio license plate FMZ 9621.

Photo shows the suspect, Ty’rell Pounds; and the victim, Skylar Williams (courtesy: OSU Mansfield campus)

Investigators say they are aware of a Facebook posting where Pounds says goodbye to his son and apologizes for leaving him to grow up without parents.

They say the couple’s son is safe and in the care of relatives.

**Read more, here**

Watch previous coverage on this story in the video above.