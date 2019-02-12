WATCH: Music video based on local man duct-taped in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio- The FOX 8 I-Team has found a local recording artist has produced a music video based on the story we revealed last year showing deputies in court putting duct tape on the mouth of a robbery convict.

The I-Team report made national headlines. Franklyn Williams went before Cuyahoga County Judge John Russo for sentencing, but Williams wouldn’t keep quiet. He ended up with his mouth duct-taped shut.

Now, the local rapper, Poodieville, has put his thoughts out through a powerful song and music video.

Poodieville, born Keith Simmons, Jr., told the I-Team from a home in Akron, "I must have watched the (court) video 100 times. And once I seen the video, I went right into the booth and recorded the song."

The result was a song called, “No Duct Tape.”

It mixes in a fictional court scene and clips from the case of Franklyn Williams.

In the song, Poodieville raps, "Lock me in your chains, but you can't take my mind away. Sitting on your high horse, judging what I do. Tell me what you would have did if you was walking in my shoes."

He told the I-Team, "And I'm not here to say whether Franklyn Williams is guilty or innocent, but what I do know is, what happened in that courtroom is wrong.”

The rapper says he does not know the man duct taped in court. He just started thinking about what had happened after the I-Team story spread on social media. A friend brought it to his attention.

The rapper said, "His last chance to speak his piece to the judge, and I felt like the judge felt no empathy for him.”

Ultimately, Williams was sentenced to 24 years in prison. But, the judge later threw that out, apologized for the use of the duct tape, and he had a new judge appointed for the case.

Poodieville added, "I'm not trying to promote anything, or make any money off this. I simply did this because I was moved by a story, and I wanted to bring awareness to it."

The new sentencing date for Franklyn Williams is set for Friday, but it’s unclear if it will go forward or be rescheduled due to legal issues before the court.

**Continuing coverage**