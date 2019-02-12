Victim identified in deadly rollover accident on the Shoreway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The exit ramp to W. 3rd St. from the Shoreway was closed early Tuesday following a deadly rollover accident.

A vehicle ended up on it's top around 2:45 a.m.

One person was killed in the accident.

That person has been identified as 51-year-old Thomas McGill.

The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit was on scene.

Police say the car was headed eastbound on the ramp when it went off the left side of the road and onto the concrete embankment.

The car hit the concrete side of the pedestrian stairway and then hit a metal railing.

That caused the car to flip over and land on the roof.

The ramp reopened around 5:30 a.m.

