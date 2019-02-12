Toledo Zoo shares adorable video of new polar bear cub

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo on Tuesday shared video of its new precious polar bear cub.

The zoo said the cub, who has not been named just yet, was born in December to mom, Crystal.

Mom is caring for the cub off-exhibit. The zoo’s animal care staff is carefully watching the cub’s progress through a video monitor in the den.

The two bears will stay secluded, just like in the wild, until the cub grows more.

The zoo said the next steps are an exam to determine the cub’s sex, and an eventual exhibit debut date; but, those are fluid based on how the cub is doing.

**For now, enjoy the video, below**

The Zoo is excited to announce the birth of a polar bear cub on December 9, 2018. Mother, Crystal, is caring for the yet-to-be-named cub off exhibit. Welcome to the world, little one!#toledozoo #polarbear #baby pic.twitter.com/JJqjbC1wAA — Toledo Zoo (@ToledoZoo) February 12, 2019