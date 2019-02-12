Students share excitement as classmate with autism elected Homecoming King

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Students at a high school in Charlotte are celebrating this year’s Homecoming King.

Blake Rice has autism, and he was crowned recently in the South Mecklenburg High gym.

The school shared video of the special moment.

WSOC talked to students and Blake’s family

“I voted for him because he’s always happy, you know?” said student Parsa Ghaffari. “He’s a real sweet kid.”

Rice’s father thanked the school in a statement.

“By choosing a kid like Blake, you showed the world that you value above all else, inclusion. You showed the world that as Sabres we celebrate our diversity as our strength. You championed the most vulnerable kid, because to you, it was the right thing to do.”