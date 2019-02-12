‘Someone just kidnapped a girl’: Police release frantic 911 call made after woman’s abduction from OSU Mansfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- Authorities have released the frantic 911 call made after a woman was abducted at gunpoint on the Ohio State University campus in Mansfield.

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, authorities say Skylar Williams, 20, was abducted from a parking lot. Authorities say she was kidnapped by Ty'Rell Pounds, 24, the father of her child. Investigators say he forced her into a rental car he was driving.

A female is heard on the 911 call telling dispatchers:

"Someone just kidnapped a girl on campus with a gun...they're already gone. They put her in a car and pulled a gun."

The female told dispatchers she didn't witness the kidnapping, but she was with a male who did. She told the dispatcher the girl was taken in a red Dodge Challenger with a Florida license plate.

According to police, the rental car was returned to Enterprise, where Pounds' personal vehicle was located. The two then got into that car.

Later, Pounds stole his roommate's vehicle at gunpoint. It's described as a dark gray 2019 Dodge Caravan with Ohio license plate FMZ 9621.

Investigators say they are aware of a Facebook posting where Pounds says goodbye to his son and apologizes for leaving him to grow up without parents.

They say the couple’s son is safe and in the care of relatives.

**Read more, here**