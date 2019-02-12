Paramedics push patient up icy hill to get her to the hospital



MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Missouri – A photo of two St. Louis-metro firefighter paramedics doing whatever it takes to get a woman to the hospital is making headlines.

The men pushed the patient nearly a mile up an icy hill when their ambulance got stuck on ice.

It happened Sunday.

Jonathan Stillpass and Shaylor Taetz said their ambulance lost traction and hit a guardrail.

They had no idea someone snapped a photo of what they did next.

They spoke with NBC 2.

“Once we got off at the exit, we lost traction even with the chains applied,” Taetz said. “Once the ambulance slid into the guardrail, we actually had to salt around the truck to get it back out.”

But when the ambulance wasn’t going to move, it was time for plan B.

“It was Shaylor’s idea to go ahead and huff it up this hill. That’s a pretty big hill but I guess his idea and to his credit,” Stillpass said. “So we decided to go ahead and walk the patient up there and get her the care that she needed.”

They say several drivers stopped and offered help.