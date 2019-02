CLEVELAND, Ohio – March SNAP benefits in Ohio will come early for families who receive food assistance.

Half of the amount will go out on February 22.

The balance will be issued on the individual’s normal issue date.

Federal law requires that households don’t go longer than 40 days without assistance.

Because of the government shutdown, February benefits went out in January.

The early issuance is to make sure the gap isn’t too long for families.

