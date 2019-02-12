Man accused of asking 13-year-old to send nude photos, making threats if she didn’t share more

EUCLID, Ohio — A Euclid man was arrested and charged after authorities said he told a 13-year-old girl to send him nude photos and threatened her with what could happen if she didn’t share more.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Ohio, Tyrin B. Davis, 20, was charged in U.S. District Court in Cleveland with one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says, according to an affidavit filed in the case, the Toronto (Canada) Police Service’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit contacted Homeland Security Investigations after learning the teen had been “enticed and extorted into sending multiple sexually explicit images of herself via Instagram and Snapchat.”

The girl and her mom reportedly went to the Toronto Police Service in May 2018 to report it.

According to the affidavit, Davis told the girl he would pay $1,000 if she sent him nude photos of herself. “The girl stated her parents were going through a rough time financially and she thought that by sending the photos, she could do her part to help.”

She reportedly sent a few nude photos; the suspect sent messages asking for more.

“The girl later said that the suspect told her that if she did not send more, he would put the ones she already sent online for the world to see. As a result, she sent more photos of herself to the suspect,” the affidavit stated.

U.S. Attorney’s Office said once the victim realized things had gone too far, and tried to stop communicating with him, the suspect sent nude photos of her to several of her friends on Instagram.

” The suspect also communicated with the victim’s cousin on Instagram and stated that if the cousin did not send nude pictures of herself, the suspect would post more nude photos of the 13-year-old online,” the affidavit stated.

Investigators traced the messages to an IP address assigned to Davis in Richmond Heights; he later moved to Euclid.

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said this case demonstrates “the danger posed by the Internet, particularly for teens posting photos and communicating with people they don’t really know,” He said, “Parents and trusted adults need to make it their business to know who their kids are talking to.”

“These cases are a painful reminder that we can never have enough conversations with our children about the potential dangers of the internet,” said Homeland Security Investigations’ Special Agent in Charge Steve Francis. “Through our iGuardian educational program, HSI is fully committed to ensuring that parents and young people have all the information they need when it comes to online safety.”