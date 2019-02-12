Local family mourning beloved pet who died while in care of grooming and boarding facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio-- A local family is mourning tonight after their beloved pet died at a local dog grooming and boarding facility.

The family says their pet named Aza was dropped off February 4 at A Barking Boutique, Yona Pets in Elyria just before the family went on vacation.

But, Tuesday, when the family tried to pick up the dog, they were told Aza had escaped from the facility and was struck by a car. The family says they were offered another dog or $120 as compensation.

Yona Pets released the following statement to FOX 8 News:

"First, I want to apologize publicly to the family for this tragedy. Over the years we have had many pets board at our facility and we have never had an incident like this occur and we are truly sorry that this has happened. We made several attempts to contact the family the following morning to no avail. We are unsure of how the pet escaped the kennel we had him inside of and once he was outside, everything happened so fast. He passed away in our arms. We cannot stress enough how sorry we are to the family and their children. I can't imagine how they are feeling."