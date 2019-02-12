× Let’s play ball! Cleveland Indians announce Opening Day ticket sales

CLEVELAND-The Cleveland Indians have announced details on Opening Day ticket sales, including the opportunity for fans to gain early access to the club’s Home Opener against the White Sox on Monday, April 1.

Fans must be registered at Indians.com/OpeningDay by February 20. If you are selected for the early access, the Indians will notify you via email.

“In order to give greater access to fans, we’ve enacted this online registration for Opening Day,” said Jeff Wallace, Cleveland Indians director of ticket sales. “While the Ticket Purchase Opportunity gives fans a chance for Opening Day tickets, fans can guarantee Opening Day and All-Star Week tickets by purchasing an eligible Season Ticket Plan.*”

Opening Day tickets and single game tickets are available to the public starting Tuesday, February 26, at 10 a.m.

In addition to Opening Day and single-game priority, Indians Season Ticket Holders receive the following perks:

· All-Star Week priority

· Major savings over single-game prices at Progressive Field

· Access to exclusive Season Ticket Holder merchandise and experiences though Tribe Rewards

· Postseason priority

· Exclusive access to players through Tribe Fest VIP, annual summer Season Ticket Holder event

· And more

