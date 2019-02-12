I-Team: Woman abducted at gunpoint was fearful of suspect, according to police reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that a woman, who police say was kidnapped from a college campus Monday, had filed previous police reports against the alleged suspect.

Skylar Williams, 20, filed a report January 3 saying her former boyfriend, Ty'Rell Pounds, pulled behind her at a gas station.

She ran inside the business and called police, stating she had a protection order against him.

On January 18, she filed another report with Mansfield police, saying she was assaulted by Pounds in September. Police were investigating both complaints.

A report filed Monday by Pounds' former roommate says the 24-year-old showed up at his apartment Monday and Williams was with him.

The report states Pounds had a gun with him and Williams was crying. He said Williams did not appear hurt.

Authorities say Pounds then stole his roommate's vehicle at gunpoint, a dark gray 2019 Dodge Caravan with Ohio license plate FMZ 9621.

Police say around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Williams was abducted at gunpoint from a parking lot at the Ohio State University campus in Mansfield.

Authorities say she was kidnapped Pounds, who is the father of her child. Investigators say he forced her into a rental car he was driving.

