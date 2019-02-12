‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Ethan Short

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Ethan Short's message:

"I am living Dr. King's Dream because I embody a sense of  pride in my education.

I use it to consistently improve my ever-growing set of morals as well as expand my intellectual capacity.

It's only as a result of the work done by Dr. King that I am now able to enjoy a plethora of individual autonomy through my education which I strive to make the best use of by reading and writing as often as I can.

Only thereafter may I achieve the ever sought-after ideal of true liberty and, ultimately, a life of happiness."

