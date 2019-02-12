× Cleveland police say missing woman has been found and is safe

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Division of Police had asked for help locating a 79-year-old woman with dementia.

Bertha Harn was last seen by family around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the 11400 block of Abelwhite.

According to police, she is known to frequent stores in the Glenville Plaza and also frequently visits with neighbors in the area, but usually returns home within a short time.

Tuesday afternoon, police gave an update that Bertha was found downtown and is safe.