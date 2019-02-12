Fox Recipe Box: Red Cherry Love Muffins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Homemade muffins are the perfect way to kick off Valentine's Day. Country chef Lee Ann Miller shared her recipe for Red Cherry Love Muffins and she got some help from Fox 8's Kristi Capel.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Cherry Love Muffins

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup oat bran

½ cup brown sugar, packed

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup Miracle Whip

3 egg whites, lightly beaten

½ cup milk

1/3 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon fresh orange peel, grated

1 cup dried cherries, chopped

*Tip for dried cherries: for this recipe soak dried cherries for approximately 10-15 minutes in water to rehydrate & add extra moisture.

Streusel topping

½ cup quick cooking oats

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup brown sugar

4 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

Generously grease a 12 muffin baking pan. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix dry ingredients in a mixing bowl and set aside. Combine Miracle Whip, egg whites, milk, juice and peel. Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and hand stir until moistened, do not overbeat. Fill greased muffin cups. Mix streusel ingredients in order given. Stir until crumbly and top each muffin with streusel. Bake for 15-17 minutes.