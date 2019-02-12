Five family members, including toddler, found shot to death in Texas



POLK COUNTY, Texas – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting deaths of 5 family members.

15-month-old Ranley Horn was found outside the home with gunshot wounds.

The child’s mother and great-grandmother were also found dead outside.

Inside the home, two male family members were found.

All of the victims were shot.

“This is a horrible, horrific scene. A horrible, horrific crime,” said Polk County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Byron Lyons told KTRK.

Investigators have not labeled the incident a murder-suicide, however, they say they are not looking for any suspects.

A sixth person, the toddler’s grandmother, was inside at the time of the shooting. She told authorities she hid in a bedroom and wasn’t hurt. She called her son, who contacted authorities around 10:30 a.m. Monday.