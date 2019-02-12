CWRU lockdown prompted after officer heard gunshots

Posted 3:22 am, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:41AM, February 12, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Case Western Reserve University’s Division of Public Safety says a university security officer heard three gunshots around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the university’s safety procedures, the led to an emergency notification to the campus to shelter in place.

Case Western Reserve officers and University Circle police searched for the source of the gunfire near Euclid Avenue and Mayfield road.

They cleared the alert when they didn’t find anything suspicious.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.504341 by -81.608384.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.