CWRU lockdown prompted after officer heard gunshots

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Case Western Reserve University’s Division of Public Safety says a university security officer heard three gunshots around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the university’s safety procedures, the led to an emergency notification to the campus to shelter in place.
Case Western Reserve officers and University Circle police searched for the source of the gunfire near Euclid Avenue and Mayfield road.
They cleared the alert when they didn’t find anything suspicious.
41.504341 -81.608384