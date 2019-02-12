CWRU lockdown prompted after officer heard gunshots

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Case Western Reserve University’s Division of Public Safety says a university security officer heard three gunshots around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the university’s safety procedures, the led to an emergency notification to the campus to shelter in place.

CWRU Alert: There have been reports of shots fired near campus. Officers are investigating. Updates to follow. Shelter in place until further notice. Please only call 216.368.3333 in an emergency. — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) February 12, 2019

Case Western Reserve officers and University Circle police searched for the source of the gunfire near Euclid Avenue and Mayfield road.

They cleared the alert when they didn’t find anything suspicious.